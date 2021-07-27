Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Yacht Photos Remind Us of Their Romance in 2002

Jennifer Lopez marked her 52nd birthday over the weekend with a series of images that confirmed her rekindled romance with former fiance Ben Affleck.

Bennifer is back on the scene after months of unofficial dating and sending pop culture followers into a frenzy with fragments of their relationship.

All of the speculations were true: the former couple rekindled their romance earlier this year. They were caught on vacation together, and the pop artist was also observed leaving the actor’s house in a less-than-subtle manner.

How many of us have been transported back to 2002, when Ben and Jen were at the height of their celebrity, cavorting on yachts and given a voyeuristic insight into their opulent lives, have been written endless pieces about the nostalgia caused by these two reuniting?

And then, all of a sudden, it happens again. Lopez released photographs from her 52nd birthday bash on a yacht off the coast of France.

The final photo shows her and Affleck kissing, implying that they are dating.

Meanwhile, new images from the trip have surfaced, depicting the two relaxing aboard the huge yacht.

In Lopez’s 2002 music video for “Jenny From The Block,” Affleck was seen cosying up to the singer on a yacht, and now the yacht is back, and so is Bennifer.

d=“M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 This is a condensed version of the information.