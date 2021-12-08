Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s courtside video from their Lakers date has gone viral.

The Bennifer phenomenon continues to enchant legions of pop culture followers, and the It couple are now back in the news after having a date at an L.A. Lakers game.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were courtside at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday night to see the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Boston Celtics.

The couple, who rekindled their romance this year, can be seen enjoying the game and getting intimate in photos from the event.

Clips from the NBA game featuring the couple have gone popular on Twitter.

The Boston Celtics are Affleck’s favorite team, and in one clip published by Bleacher Report, the narrator from the game reveals how he rarely misses a game while they’re in town.

“Ben Affleck—if the Celtics are in town and Ben Affleck isn’t filming, directing, or working on a project, odds are he’ll be here,” the analyst says.

“We know who he’s cheering for in this game, but we have no idea who J.Lo is supporting for today.”

On Twitter, the video has racked up hundreds of thousands of views, with more than 300,000 at the time of publication.

@BleacherReport — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) 8th of December, 2021 Lopez and Affleck exchange a kiss and a joke while being displayed on the arena’s big screen, according to another film provided by the Laker Girl account.

The tweet reads, “It’s truly sweet to see @JLo and @BenAffleck so into each other that they couldn’t care less about the @Lakers spotlight or the world around them!”

“Best wishes for a long and happy relationship!”

It’s beautiful to see @JLo and @BenAffleck so enamored with each other that they don’t seem to mind the @Lakers limelight or the rest of the world!

Best wishes for a long and happy relationship! pic.twitter.com/hZCNvKJvOu December 8, 2021 — LAKER GIRL (@LakersJo) The couple was previously engaged to be married in the early 2000s, but broke up just before the wedding owing to excessive media attention.

The one-time Gigli co-stars' romance has been the topic of tremendous media interest in recent months, as their reunion, which dates back to the early 2000s, demonstrates.