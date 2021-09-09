Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant and expecting her first child with Cooke Maroney.

Jennifer Lawrence announced that she and husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their first child after being seen in public with a developing baby bump.

The Hunger Games actor, 31, and Maroney, a gallerist, are expecting their first child, and the news was confirmed by the actress’ representative to People on Wednesday.

In October of this year, the pair married in Rhode Island. They met in the summer of 2018 and were engaged in February of the following year.

Fans have been openly posting photographs of the Oscar-winning actress strolling about with a baby bump on social media.

Lawrence’s baby news has enthralled fans, with some citing a 2015 interview with Diane Sawyer in which she discussed her desire to start a family.

“I don’t know whether I’ll ever get married, and that’s fine with me,” she remarked at the time, adding, “I don’t feel like anything needs to complete me.” I enjoy meeting new people, whether they are men or women; I enjoy people that offer something to your life.”

She went on to clarify, though, that she “doesn’t really plan on getting married.” [However], I am certain that I want to be a mother.”

“Everyone has this idea: You have children, and your entire life is complete,” she told Glamour Magazine in 2016. That’s how I envision it. I suppose having children will make my entire existence seem complete.”

Aside from the pregnancy news, Lawrence is making waves today thanks to the release of the trailer for her upcoming flick.

In the Netflix film Don’t Look Up, the actress leads a great cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio.

Lawrence and DiCaprio play low-level, frantic scientists seeking to persuade lawmakers that a comet is on a collision course with the Earth in Adam McKay’s film.

In a new film, there are a lot of big names.

Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, and Tyler Perry also star in the picture, which also features screen veteran Meryl Streep as the US president.

Lawrence was injured on set earlier this year when a staged glass explosion went wrong, resulting in minor injuries.

The film is classified as a “black comedy” by Mckay. This is a condensed version of the information.