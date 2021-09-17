Jennifer Grey Talks About Her Upcoming Memoir “Out Of The Corner” Jennifer Grey talks about her upcoming memoir “Out Of The Corner.”

With a winter of discontent on the horizon, Jennifer Grey, like Baby, is moving out of the shadows and back into the spotlight to share a vital message.

This website chatted with the 80s icon about her impending biography, as well as the necessity of Flu Shot Fridays, a campaign encouraging the most vulnerable to get flu shots before it’s too late.

Grey’s professional career will reach major milestones in 2021 and 2022, since both Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) and Dirty Dancing (1986) will be 35 years old (1987). She’s also stated that her new book, Out Of The Corner, will be released in May of next year, coinciding with the latter.

“I’m aching to talk about it, but I can’t really,” she told this publication. I started writing it before the pandemic, but I’m not sure whether I could have finished it without lockdown because it eliminated a lot of the competitors for my time and attention.”

Grey assures that Out Of The Corner will not be a raunchy “tell-all,” as the thought of authoring such a book is “repulsive” to her. It’s more of a retrospective piece, she says, looking back on moments or “chapters” in her life.

“It reminds me of a science experiment.” Looking back, you’re like, ‘wow, that’s very understandable that that would be like that or have felt like that,’ and you’re like, ‘wow, that’s really understandable that that would be like that,’ and you’re like, ‘wow, that’s really understandable that that would be like that,’ and “So to me, it’s more about getting to the bottom of it like, ‘well, of course, it was like that, how could it be any different?'” Grey continued.

Grey says the recent 35th anniversary of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off wasn’t a cause to celebrate, even if she’s been reflecting on her life for moments in her book. “Anniversaries are just opportunities to reflect on what it was like to be there, because time, like Ferris, moves at a breakneck pace.”

Grey tells This website and its readers that she took the film’s lesson to heart, saying, “There’s no time like now to truly grab as much enjoyment out of every day, and what Ferris was basically with John Hughes (writer and director) was, enjoy your life.” This is a condensed version of the information.