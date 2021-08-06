Jennifer Beals on How ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Honors the ‘Wholeness’ of its LGBTQ+ Characters

“We can see how important it is to hear and witness one other’s stories.”

When The L Word first aired on Showtime in 2004, it was an uncommon and one-sided representation of homosexual individuals. Jennifer Beals, star of the original series and the revival, The L World: Generation Q, which is now in its second season, says, “So often the story of queer identity is centered in the anguish that is experienced by that otherness” (Showtime, August 6). “Those narratives are extremely limiting and damaging. Generation Q is largely concerned with romantic love, as well as the joy and suffering that comes with it.” The fact that these personalities are well-rounded is part of their long-term attraction. “It’s similar to other shows that celebrate the characters in their entirety; they’re just as messy as any straight cis soap character. That’s enormous.” The incorporation of even more varied stories was an essential aspect of the Beals revival. “You have to do it with your character when you start talking about culture and want to move things ahead. It’s not exciting if you’re not doing it via character.” The epidemic hampered filming of Generation Q’s second season, but Beals believes it ultimately helped the show. “It helped us come together, and I think it improved the aesthetic of the show.”

Did you ever think The L Word would get a reboot treatment?

Even though the show had been taken off the air, we were aware that we were seeing all of these discussions about it online. And, without a doubt, the world has changed dramatically. Sexuality and gender identity have been given a whole new vocabulary. We understood that there was a whole new set of stories that needed to be told, and that The L Word may be a good place to start. And we felt it was critical to include the Generation Q perspective in order to broaden the conversation.

How has the reboot been received in comparison to the original series?

When the episode originally aired, I remember thinking it was such a revelation. Usually, in a heteronormative culture that is so pervasive and embedded in pop culture. This is a condensed version of the information.