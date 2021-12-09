Jennifer Aniston Explains Why She Was Forced to Leave the ‘Friends’ Reunion.

Jennifer Aniston had to leave the Friends reunion a few times earlier this year because she was overwhelmed by the prospect of reliving her past.

The 52-year-old actress admitted that she and her co-stars were “naive” before the HBO special and that “time travel is difficult.”

In a lengthy interview with The Hollywood Reporterin, Aniston, who portrayed Rachel Greene on the show, opened up about the experience and reflected on her career.

“I think we were just so naive going into it, thinking, ‘How much fun will this be?'” They’re reassembling the sets, precisely as they were.’ “Then you go there and realize, ‘Oh okay, I hadn’t considered what was going on the last time I was actually here,'” she explained.

Friends premiered on NBC on September 22, 1994, and aired until May 6, 2004.

Friends: The Reunion premiered to considerable anticipation in May of this year, with the cast of the famous reunion reuniting to reminisce about their time on the show.

Aniston, on the other hand, found being confronted with her background in that way “jarring.”

“It just caught me off guard because it was like, ‘Hi, past, remember me?'” Remember how bad that was? “You believed everything was in front of you and life was going to be perfect, and then you went through possibly the most difficult period of your life?” she asked.

“It was all quite shocking, and of course, you’ve got cameras everywhere, and I’m already a little emotionally open, so I had to walk out at some instances.” I’m not sure how they managed to go past it.” When it aired earlier this year, the reunion was judged a triumph. Aniston has now spoken up about how it affected her and her co-stars, and how it reminded them of the abrupt shift in their work and personal lives that occurred after the show ended.

“What was unsettling was that we all had a vision of the future and were going to burrow down and focus on this or that, and then it all just shifted overnight, and that was it,” she added.

“However, everything is a blessing if.” This is a condensed version of the information.