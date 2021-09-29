Jennifer Aniston Discloses Her Desires in a New Partner.

Jennifer Aniston has claimed that she is ready to re-enter the dating pool after a long period of being single.

The Emmy Award-winning actress, 52, announced her divorce from ex-husband Justin Theroux in 2018 and has remained single since then.

Friends star Jennifer Aniston revealed in a new interview on SiriusXM’s Lunch with Bruce podcast that she’s ready to date again.

Aniston acknowledged to host Bruce Bozzi that the continuing novel coronavirus outbreak is one of the causes influencing her desire to meet new people.

“I haven’t had time [to date]… “It’s COVID,” she added. “Although it appears that people met and fell in love during COVID. I’m not sure how it works. I’m intrigued by the prospect of approaching those individuals and asking, “So… what happened?”

“No one significant has crossed my path yet,” she said. “However, I believe the time has come. I believe I’m ready to share myself with someone else. For a long time, I didn’t want to, and I truly enjoyed being my own woman without being a part of a pair.

“I’ve been in a relationship since I was 20. As a result, there was something particularly appealing about taking the time.”

While Aniston is open to romance, she isn’t keen on using dating apps in the present era.

“Please, no Tinders and no Raya,” the movie star requested. “I’m an old-school girl,” she says, noting that when she sees someone “from across the room,” she is struck by the “chemistry.”

She saw a shift in dating culture when she observed, “People don’t come up to people anymore, people don’t do that.” “It’s strange.”

Aniston went on to say a few things about what she wants in her future spouse, including their ability to kiss effectively being one of the most important criteria.

She stated of her partner’s lip-locking ability, “It’s extremely significant.” “As well as the ease with which the dialogue flows the first time around. That’s a pretty solid indicator.

“I have confidence, but not arrogance. Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please It’s only a few things required to be kind and kind to people!”

She went on to say, “Fitness is vital, and it’s not just about how you look.” “I want to spend a long time here and not be in a. This is a condensed version of the information.