Jenna Dewan’s comments on Channing Tatum’s ‘Postpartum Anxiety’

Jenna Dewan has spoken up about her postpartum mental health difficulties and how she was briefly left alone while ex-husband Channing Tatum was unavailable.

The actress and dancer’s comments on the Dear Gabby podcast, in which she pondered on her marriage and motherhood, drew a lot of attention.

Dewan was speaking about the challenges she had after giving birth to her first kid in 2013.

What did Jenna Dewan have to say about it?

The Step-Out actress opened up about her first childbirth experience while still married to Channing Tatum in an episode of Dear Media’s podcast Dear Gabby on August 2.

Everly Elizabeth Maiselle Tatum was born on May 31, 2013, in London, while Tatum was filming in the city.

“Chan wasn’t accessible to be with us for the most part,” Dewan explained. At six weeks, it was just me, my doula, and Evie on our own.”

Dewan was in Vancouver at the time for personal reasons. “It was quite difficult because it was such a long period of time. I did have her with me on set all the time. It was simply incredibly hard, and I think I had a lot of postpartum anxiety.”

“It was like though I couldn’t stop. You know, you’re up a number of times in the middle of the night and then you’re at work all day. It was crazy because I was breastfeeding, pumping, and I wasn’t with a partner.”

