Jeff Goldblum is ‘touched’ by how the producers of Disney+’s new season included his family.

The Universe According to Jeff Goldblum, the first five episodes of the second season of is planned to premiere on Disney+ on Friday, November 12 (also known as Disney+ Day).

The actor is a busy guy, as one might expect of a Hollywood star of his stature, and he’s as in demand professionally as he was during his Jurassic Park heyday, so he was “moved” that his family could be featured in the documentary series.

Goldblum discussed the next episodes with The Washington Newsday, in which he explores the origins of magic, fireworks, monsters, dancing, and dogs, as well as how his wife Emilie Livingston and their boys Charlie Ocean and River Joe were involved.

“It touches me not just because of them and what they do in it, but also because of viewing the episodes and seeing them in it,” he said of his family’s appearance on the National Geographic show.

“It was enjoyable.” I’m not sure about the kids; they’re at the stage where everything is just for fun. They didn’t feel self-conscious about doing or being asked to do anything; instead, they were content to play games because we turned everything into a fun for them.

“And Emilie, she’s a performer; she has a website called Maison Goldblum where she teaches her dances; she was in the Olympics, you know, in Rhythmic Gymnastics, and she was in La La Land, where she doubled as Emma Stone and did the dancing.” As a result, she was delighted to do it.” Goldblum’s family appears in several episodes; for example, in the episode dedicated to the craft, he demonstrates his sons the magic tricks he knows, and Livingston dances with him in a poignant sequence.

The Independence Day star remarked, “I appreciated the tasteful manner [the producers]asked us to do those things and the way they cut it in.”

“I gave them all, as you saw, all my home movies that I had as a youngster, and a lot of my old photographs, so I always get a thrill out of watching that,” he said of how footage of his parents is also used in the show.

"I get when I see a picture of my mother or when I see my mother and father dancing together."