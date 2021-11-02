Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, and the Rest of the ‘The Harder They Fall’ Soundtrack Artists

The Harder They Fall will be available on Netflix on November 3rd, including two original songs written by the film’s producer, Jay-Z.

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, and LaKeith Stanfield star in the Netflix original film, which is a gritty, stylised Western with a largely African American cast. In his feature-film debut, British musician Jeymes Samuel (The Bullitts) wrote and directed The Harder They Fall.

The film’s story of love and revenge in the Old West will captivate audiences, but the film’s superb soundtrack will elevate it even further. Netflix has released the official motion picture soundtrack ahead of its streaming debut.

The Harder They Fall features the following artists (The Motion Picture Soundtrack)

The Harder They Fall (The Motion Picture Soundtrack) isn’t your average Western movie soundtrack; it’s more like a rap album, with skits interspersed between tunes sung by some of the world’s biggest singers.

The CD begins with a skit with actors Edi Gathegi and R.J. Cyler discussing the film. Later, LaKeith Stanfield and Regina King star in one, while Zazie Beetz and Jonathan Majors star in another.

On the album, Jay-Z debuts two original songs, both of which are collaborations with other artists. He and Kid Cudi collaborated on “Guns Go Bang,” and Jay-Z, Jadakiss, Conway The Machine, and BlackRoad Gee collaborated on “King Kong Riddim (ft BackRoad Gee).” Ms. Lauryn Hill, CeeLo Green, Seal, Laura Mvula, and Koffee are among the other musicians featured on the album’s soundtrack. Jeymes Samuel, a writer and director, is also featured on the track with his song “No Turning Around.” The following is the complete track listing: “Lightnin’ With The Blam Blams (Skit)” is a song by the Blam Blams. — R.J. Cyler and Edi Gathegi “The Harder They Fall,” says the narrator. – Caffeine “Guns Go Bang” is a song by the band “Guns Go Bang.” – “Better Than Gold” by Kid Cudi and Jay-Z Barrington Levy is a writer who lives in Barrington, New York. “Black Woman” is a song about a black woman. Ms. Lauryn Hill and Fatoumata Diawara “Wednesday’s Child” is a song that was released on Wednesday. Alice Smith is an author. “Blackskin Mile” is a song by the band Blackskin. “Ain’t No Better Love” – Cee Lo Green “We Ain’t No Nincompoop (Skit)” – Seal — Regina King and LaKeith Stanfield “King Kong Riddim (feat. BackRoad Gee)” is a song by BackRoad Gee. — Conway The Machine, Jay-Z, and Jadakiss Laura Mvula and Mayra Andrade, “We Go Harder” “Is The Devil Still Alive?” (Skit) — Jonathan & Zazie Beetz This is a condensed version of the information.