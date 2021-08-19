Jason Trawick, Britney Spears’ ex, denies rumors that he secretly married the pop star.

Jason Trawick, Britney Spears’ former fiancé, has denied reports that he was secretly married to the pop star throughout their engagement.

Tess Barker and Babs Gray, co-hosts of the Toxic: The Britney Spears Story podcast, said they unearthed a receipt that looked to indicate a divorce this week, sparking speculation.

The hosts claimed they had discovered a $9,150 payment from October 2012, which was purportedly marked for “consulting [on]dissolution of marriage” during the podcast, which was released on Tuesday.

According to the hosts, the alleged payment was uncovered in an accounting report related to Spears’ conservatorship and was filed under “conservatee’s legal bills,” with the money allegedly going to a Beverly Hills lawyer.

During his visit on the show, Austin Bertrand, an estate specialist who has not worked with Spears, expressed his thoughts on the co-hosts’ conclusion.

“My assumption would be that those were legal services done solely for the advantage of [Spears] and no one else’s,” he stated, before adding, “‘Dissolution of marriage’ only means one thing, which is divorce.”

Trawick, who began dating Spears in 2009 and proposed to her in 2011, has denied the allegations.

When Extra anchor Billy Bush texted Trawick about the rumors, Trawick replied, “I assume you would have known if I was married… However, you would have made an excellent usher.”

Trawick was Spears’ agent when the two first began dating. According to Page Six, he quit just over a year later in order to avoid a conflict of interest.

According to Page Six, Trawick became Spears’ co-conservator alongside her father, Jamie Spears, a few months after their December 2011 engagement. Trawick resigned down when their split was reported in January 2013.

In January 2004, Spears walked down the aisle for the first time with childhood friend Jason Alexander, and their marriage lasted only 55 hours before being called off.

In October of that year, she married backup dancer Kevin Federline. Spears and Federline, who had two boys together, separated in 2006 and divorced the following year.

Since 2016, the Louisiana native has been in a relationship with personal trainer and actor Sam Asghari.

Spears, who has been in conservatorship since 2008, won a legal victory last week when her father decided to resign. This is a condensed version of the information.