Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause Fans of ‘Selling Sunset’ are shocked by a dating revelation.

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause has nearly destroyed the internet with her latest dating announcement, revealing that she is dating her co-star and employer Jason Oppenheim.

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old shared a series of holiday images on Instagram, surprise fans with a kiss with Oppenheim in the final one.

She simply captioned the photo, “The JLo effect,” referring to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s recent revived romance onboard a boat.

Fans of Selling Sunset were taken aback by the news, and they are now anxious to see what happens in the new season of the Netflix drama.

d=“M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 This is a condensed version of the information.