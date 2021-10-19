Jason Momoa claims that the director of ‘Dune’ was ‘nervous’ when he asked him to shave his beard.

For a role in the upcoming sci-fi epic Dune, Jason Momoa ditched his characteristic look.

Director Denis Villeneuve ordered the Hawaiian actor to cut his beard in order to play fan favorite Duncan Idaho in the film, which will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Dave Bautista, and others feature alongside Momoa in Dune.

Even the director of Dune, according to Momoa, was afraid to interfere with his look, which has been identified with his characters as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, Arthur Curry in Aquaman, and Baba Voss in See.

“That was one of the first questions Denis asked me,” he told The Washington Newsday. I guess he was a little nervous when he asked that question. But it didn’t feel right because no one had ever asked me to do that.” Fortunately for Villeneuve, he was able to secure Momoa’s participation in his portrayal of Duncan Idaho. “He was like, ‘I see Duncan as this,’ and he had a lot of excellent arguments for it, and I was like, ‘yes, I think it’s clever.'” Duncan Idaho is one of the most fearsome and ferocious warriors we meet in Dune. Duncan is the sword-master of House Atreides and one of Paul’s (Chalamet) mentors, and he is a fan favorite from the book series.

Because Momoa had to grow his facial hair back for his prior projects, he now looks more familiar after filming for Dune in 2019.

“For Aquaman 2 and the other TV show I’m on, See, I just had to grow it back.” I just thought it made sense to shave it and grow it back while we still had time. So it was understandable.” Momoa acknowledges he wouldn’t have shaved his beard for just anyone, and Villeneuve can thank him for it: “I did that for him.” There aren’t many people for whom I’d do something like that.” While Momoa’s fans would have to get used to seeing him in his underwear in Dune, his family had to adjust to his new look as well.

“All my kids did was stare at me.” It’s also been a long time since I’ve seen my wife [Lisa Bonnet]. This is a condensed version of the information.