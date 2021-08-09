Jason Isbell Supports COVID Vaccine Requirements at Concerts, Saying That If You’re Dead, You’ll Have No Freedom.

During an appearance on MSNBC Monday morning, musician Jason Isbell advocated forcing people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend his shows.

Isbell, a four-time Grammy winner best known for his work with the band The 400 Unit, told host Stephanie Ruhle that while he supports freedom, “you don’t have any freedoms at all if you’re dead.” “It’s definitely vital to stay alive before you start questioning your liberty,” he said. “Life comes first, followed by liberty, and then the pursuit of happiness. Isbell hasn’t been able to play in-person events because of the COVID-19 epidemic, which forced concert cancellations throughout 2020 and much of 2021, and he worries that he won’t be able to for long if the music industry doesn’t take precautions.

“There’s never enough of anything. We can’t guarantee that everyone who attends the performance will arrive safely and will not spread the virus,” he stated.

It is up to everyone to do their part to keep the music industry afloat, and requiring immunizations feels safer to him.

“If we don’t start doing this, we’re going to be shut down again fairly soon,” he stated.

When Ruhle asked if he had considered canceling a series of events in Austin, Texas, he claimed he had, out of concern for little children who are unable to receive vaccinations. Instead, he decided to demand attendees to have either an immunization card or a negative test, as well as to wear a face mask.

“I’m terrified,” he admitted. “I’m frightened for the audience, I’m scared for people’s kids at home and school who haven’t gotten the vaccine yet,” he added, acknowledging that he will face opposition and naming states that have threatened to remove funding from venues that demand the inoculation. If necessary, he stated he will cancel events at certain places.

“The trouble is, they’re receiving a lot of opposition from governors in some places who want to appease their political base by making people believe their freedom is being eroded,” he said.

Isbell feels that those in the industry are aware of the dangers of highly transmissible diseases.