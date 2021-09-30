Jarrad Branthwaite and Lewis Dobbin are two Everton FIFA 22 Career Mode prospects.

With FIFA 22 now available to players who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition, who among the Everton squad has the most potential in FIFA 22 career mode?

Despite being regular starters for Everton this season, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Ben Godfrey all have the potential to improve even more, while Anthony Gordon, Jarrad Branthwaite, and Jonjoe Kenny all have bright futures ahead of them at the club, having already featured for the Toffees in domestic cup competitions.

So, which Everton players on FIFA 22 have the most potential? Below is a complete list of the Blues’ first-team lineup in FIFA 22.

On FIFA 22, the Everton players with the most potential

Richarlison has the greatest potential rating at Everton, followed by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ben Godfrey, according to FIFA 22.

In the full list below, you’ll find all of Everton’s most promising young players under the age of 25:

Richarlison is a character in the film Richarlison (Potential 87) Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a British journalist (Potential 85) Ben Godfrey is a British actor who plays Ben Godfrey (Potential 85) Jarrad Branthwaite is a British footballer (Potential 84) Mason Holgate is a British actor (Potential 81) Gordon, Anthony (Potential 81) Tyler Onyango is a young African-American man (Potential 80) Gbamin, Jean-Phillipe (Potential 80) Alex Iwobi is a Nigerian footballer who plays for the (Potential 79) Tom Davies is a British actor (Potential 79) Gray, Demarai (Potential 78) Simms, Ellis (Potential 78) Ryan Astley (Ryan Astley) is a (Potential 78) Dobbin, Lewis (Potential 76) Kenny, Jonjoe (Potential 75) Kyle John is a fictional character (Potential 75) Iversen, Einar (Potential 71)

FIFA 22 is now ready to play for gamers who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition version of the game, who will get early access to the game, with the Standard Edition releasing on Friday, October 1.

FIFA 22 will be released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Stadia, and PC.

