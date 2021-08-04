Janis Joplin’s Life Story You May Not Be Aware Of

Janis Joplin was a one-of-a-kind singer. Despite the fact that her career was brief, her music is nonetheless strong and touching. The singer from Port Arthur, Texas, possessed unrivaled vocals that were raw, unadulterated, and straight from the heart.

She was influenced by blues legends such as Lead Belly and Bessie Smith, and she distinguished out among other female singers of the time for her softer, folkier style. Her enthusiasm was powered by a lifelong heroin addiction and excessive drinking—she preferred Southern Comfort. She was a sensitive, damaged, and shy woman who loved to read behind her raunchy, brassy persona.

She once commented, “I’m a victim of my own insides.” “There was a time when I wanted to know everything there was to know about everything. All that sensation used to make me quite upset. I was at a loss for what to do with it.

“However, I’ve figured out how to make that sensation work for me now. I’m full of emotion and need to let it out, and when you’re on stage and it’s really working and you’ve got the audience behind you, you feel a sense of oneness.”

Joplin died at the tragically early age of 27 from an accidental drug overdose. However, she crammed a lot of life—and music—into those all-too-short years. Stacker drew on biographies, news stories, interviews, and historical archives to produce a list of 25 things you might not know about the musician.

Born in Southeast Texas in 1943.

Janis Lyn Joplin was born in the Gulf Coast oil town of Port Arthur, Texas, on January 19, 1943. Her father worked for Texaco, while her mother worked as a registrar at a university.

Growing up in the 1950s and not fitting in

Joplin was a bright student and sang in a church chorus when she was younger, but she was a misfit and a rebel in high school. She began listening to blues and jazz performers such as Lead Belly, Bessie Smith, and Ma Rainey, as well as folk singer Odetta, when she and companions went to clubs in nearby Louisiana.

College secretarial classes in the 1950s

Joplin attended Lamar State College of Technology in neighboring Beaumont, Texas, after high school, and pursued secretarial studies at Port Arthur College.