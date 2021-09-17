Jane Powell, a Golden Age actress, was described as “charming, funny, and always game” on Twitter.

Jane Powell, a well-known Golden Age actress, singer, and dancer, died at the age of 92, much to the sadness of her many fans, some of whom paid tribute to her on Twitter.

“Jane’s riotous excitement is what makes Royal Wedding go,” Ben Mankiewicz, a Turner Classic Movies broadcaster and grandson of famed Hollywood writer Herman Mankiewicz, tweeted on Thursday evening. It’s one of my favorites and an underappreciated MGM musical. Jane was always incredibly nice to everyone at TCM. She was endearing, humorous, and always up for a good time.”

“We are beyond sorry by the demise of our good friend Jane Powell who joined us many times throughout the years, including the beginning of TCM in 1994,” said the Turner Classic Movies account.

Susan Granger, a longtime friend of Powell’s, confirmed the beloved star’s death in an email to This website, writing, “Jane was a lifelong friend—perceptive, candid, loyal, and compassionate.” You never asked Jane a question that you didn’t want her to answer completely honestly.”

Powell, a Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer contract actress who featured in 21 feature films from 1944 to 1999 and graced the stage of 23 major plays and staged musicals from 1951 to 2004, died of natural causes in her Connecticut home on Thursday.

Suzanne Lorraine Burce, born in Portland, Oregon, adopted the stage name “Jane Powell” after her character in the 1944 film Song of the Open Road, in which she co-starred with W.C. Fields.

She went on to act in films including Royal Wedding, an MGM musical comedy in which she danced with Fred Astaire, Hit the Deck, in which she co-starred with Debbie Reynolds, and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, in which she portrayed Milly, a part she later performed on stage in 1978.

“Goodbye to Jane Powell, who was the darlingest,” bestselling novelist Benjamin Dreyer tweeted, along with a collage of vintage cinema photographs of Powell in action.

Jane Powell, who was the sweetest, has passed away. pic.twitter.com/oLPbGPeYG2

September 16, 2021 — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer)

"What a heartbreaking loss," tweeted @classicfilmgeek. I don't think there's a single Old Hollywood enthusiast who doesn't appreciate Jane Powell and everything she contributed to the industry.