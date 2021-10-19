Jamie Lynn Spears Discusses Her Faith After Her Donation To A Mental Health Charity Is Rejected.

Late Monday, after it was announced that revenues from her planned book had been rejected by a mental health charity, Jamie Lynn Spears wrote an Instagram message about her faith in God.

Britney Spears’ younger sister stated this week that she will release her book, Things I Should Have Said, in which she will “open up about my own mental health.”

A percentage of the proceeds from the book’s sales will go to the nonprofit group “This Is My Brave,” which the former Zoey 101 star praised for “doing fantastic work to assist and encourage people as they bravely share their experiences.”

In light of Britney Spears’ assertions that her family was participating in her contentious conservatorship, the charity’s Instagram posts were bombarded with criticisms from people requesting that the group cut connections with Jamie Lynn Spears.

On Monday, “This Is My Brave,” a documentary that aims to remove the stigma surrounding mental illness, responded to the backlash by saying that her offer had been turned down.

“You were heard. We’re doing something about it “according to a message on the organization’s Instagram page. “We sincerely apologize to anyone we may have offended. The gift from Jamie Lynn Spears’ future book has been declined.” A second caption reads: “Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming book, This Is My Brave, has been suggested as a beneficiary organization for the earnings. We have decided to turn down the offer of getting revenue from book sales.” Representatives for Jamie Lynn Spears and “This Is My Brave” have been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

Spears used her Instagram Story in the hours after the announcement to share footage of herself spending time with her children, as well as an excerpt from Sarah Young’s book Jesus Always: Embracing Joy in His Presence.

“Trust in My everlasting Love—thanking Me for the good you don’t see,” part of the post said, which was shared without more remark. “It can appear as if things are spinning out of control when evil appears to be growing in the world around you.

“But don’t worry: I’m not wringing my hands in frustration, unsure of what to do next. I’m still in charge, and there’s some good going on behind the scenes. This is a condensed version of the information.