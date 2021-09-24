Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes were written off of ‘Law & Order: SVU.’

The Season 23 opener of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit served a dual purpose.

Demore Barnes (Christian Garland) and Jamie Gray Hyder (Kat Tamin) both announced their departures from the NBC show, therefore both had to be written out.

Throughout the two-hour finale, their characters’ departure from SVU was revealed.

What prompted their characters to flee, and did they succeed in bringing down the ruthless sex-trafficking ring? Here’s how Kat and Garland were farewelled on the broadcast.

Jamie Gray Hyder’s departure from SVU is a mystery.

Kat came the closest to being snatched from Law & Order. A bullet found its way past her bulletproof vest near the end of the second hour of the Season 23 premiere while she was looking for a witness to testify in Congressman George Howard’s grand jury case (played by Ben Rappaport).

Fin’s (Ice-T) heart stopped on the route to the hospital, despite her best efforts to apply pressure to the wound; nevertheless, the EMTs were able to revive her.

Kat survived surgery later in the episode (which you can see now on Peacock), but her near-death experience has made her reconsider her life. She considers if being a cop is the best method for her to aid victims, or whether she can do so in a more direct way in some other way.

She takes her decision later in the episode: she is done with SVU. “We’re not in the same place,” she adds as she bids Olivia (Mariska Hargitay) farewell. I don’t have 20 years of savings. I need to get out of here before I get too deep… I’m sorry, but I’m not able to stay.”

Demore Barnes left in what manner?

While Kat’s desire to depart was motivated by ethical concerns, Garland’s resignation was motivated by internal politics.

Garland was irritated in the first episode since he wasn’t a part of the decision-making process. After McGrath (Terry Serpico), Olivia, and Carisi (Peter Scaravino) conduct a news conference regarding the Congressman’s detention without alerting him, he began to ponder leaving during the first hour of the premiere.

McGrath’s objective all along appears to be to ice Garland out since it allowed him to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.