James Gunn Is Terrified on the Set of ‘My Greatest Fear’ with Alec Baldwin.

James Gunn has expressed his dismay about Alec Baldwin’s inadvertent gunshot of a cinematographer on a movie set yesterday.

On the set of the film Rust, Halyna Hutchins, 42, was tragically shot by the actor when a pretend gun malfunctioned. Joel Souza, the film’s director, was also critically injured in the tragedy.

The incident has left Hollywood reeling, with many people wondering how it could have happened and how a pretend gun could actually fire bullets.

The director of Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn, has stated that a set accident is one of his worst fears.

“My greatest concern is that on one of my sets, someone will be fatally injured. I hope this never happens “The filmmaker sent out a tweet. “My heart breaks for everyone who has been affected by the tragedy on Rust today, especially Halyna Hutchins and her family.” My greatest concern is that on one of my sets, someone will be fatally injured. I hope this never happens. My heart breaks for everyone who has been affected by the tragedy on Rust today, especially Halyna Hutchins and her family.

October 22, 2021 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn)

Adam Egypt Mortimer, a film director and close friend of the late Hutchins, has also reacted to the tragedy.

“It’s absolutely strange that they would have been in a circumstance where a gun is fired unexpectedly with a projectile in it,” he remarked on Good Morning Britain in the United Kingdom.

“Last year, I worked on a film with Halyna that featured a lot of gunplay, but we didn’t even use guns that discharged bullets. They didn’t even use blanks because CGI can be used to replace anything and only utilize firearms that generate noises.” Baldwin has been questioned, and the investigation is still underway, according to authorities.

"Investigators questioned Mr. Baldwin before releasing him. There have been no arrests or charges filed as of yet "In a statement, a spokeswoman said. "This case is still under investigation. This incident has not resulted in any charges being filed. Detectives are continuing to question witnesses." The incident has drawn parallels to the death of Brandon Lee, Bruce Lee's son.