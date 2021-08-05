Jameela Jamil thinks Addison Rae’s remake of “She’s All That” is “F****** Terrible.”

After calling Addison Rae’s new film He’s All That “f****** horrible,” Jameela Jamil has deleted her name from the list of possible spectators.

Jamil rushed to Twitter shortly after Netflix unveiled the teaser for the gender-swapped remake of She’s All That on Wednesday to express her thoughts on the movie.

“This looks objectively F****** terrible,” Jamil of The Good Place wrote. Which means that everyone will watch it, and it will be number one.”

“You’ll cave to the hate watching peer pressure,” Jamil responded when another Twitter user told the British actress they “certainly” wouldn’t be viewing the film. Just be patient. We neglect great work and publicize things like this because we despise it, and then it becomes number one, and studios greenlight more films like it.”

Another Twitter user agreed with Jamil’s first statement, but added, “But that’s how I felt about your performance in The Good Place as well.”

In response, Jamil, a former TV host, stated, “100% fair.” “I’d never done anything like this before and had no idea what I was doing. Ted Danson is a Godsend.”

Another Rae supporter defended the TikTok star, telling Jamil, “Neither has Addison [acted before], and she’s doing amazing.” So take it easy.”

Jamil explained her critique after recently announcing her participation in the upcoming She-Hulk TV series.