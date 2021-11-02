Jake Paul has pledged $10 million to help end world hunger in exchange for a $6 billion donation from Elon Musk.

In response to UN World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley’s plea on the world’s wealthiest to do more to combat climate change, Tesla CEO Elon Musk indicated his willingness to donate the fortune on Twitter on Sunday.

“2% of Elon Musk’s fortune could eliminate world hunger, claims director of UN food scarcity organization,” said a tweet from the microblogging site, which included a screenshot of a CNN Business story.

“If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B would eliminate world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it,” Musk said after the individual who posted the tweet indicated two percent of the entrepreneur’s riches equaled $6 billion.

“But it must be open source accounting,” Musk stressed in a follow-up tweet, “so the public can see exactly how the money is spent.”

Beasley was taken aback by Musk’s pledge, and he responded: “The headline is incorrect. $6 billion will not end world hunger, but it will help to prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration, and the starving of 42 million people. Covid/conflict/climate crises have created an unprecedented disaster and a perfect storm.” “We can provide hope, develop stability, and alter the future with your aid,” Beasley continued. “Let’s talk: It’s not as complicated as Falcon Heavy, but there’s far too much at stake not to at least discuss it. I’ll be able to get to you on the next flight. If you don’t like what you hear, throw me out!” Musk responded, “Please publish your existing and proposed spending in full so people can understand exactly where money goes.” “The sun is a beautiful thing.” Musk should tweet each other instead of tweeting each other, Beasley said “Allow me to demonstrate. We can meet anywhere on Earth or in space, but I recommend meeting in the field to witness @WFP’s people, processes, and, yes, technology in action. I’ll bring the plan as well as some open books.” Hello, @elonmusk if you give the United Nations $6 billion to end world famine If this receives 690,000 retweets, I’ll also donate $10 million. — November 1, 2021By Jake Paul (@jakepaul) This is a condensed version of the information.