Jake Paul has been chastised for claiming that his brother Logan defeated Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match.

On Sunday night, Jake Paul was the target of continuous derision after saying that his brother Logan had defeated Floyd Mayweather in their boxing match.

Logan, 26, and Mayweather, 44, stepped into the ring at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium for an eight-round exhibition fight after great anticipation.

As the pay-per-view event came to a close—with no winner named due to exhibition rules—Jake, 24, turned to Twitter to declare his brother the winner.

Jake, clearly taken aback by his own proclamation, updated Mayweather’s unblemished professional record, writing: “50-1… HOLY F**K, HOLY F**K, HOLY F**K, JUST BEING MY BROTHER