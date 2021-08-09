Jake Gyllenhaal Isn’t a Regular Bather: How Often Should You Shower?

Jake Gyllenhaal is the latest celebrity to admit to taking fewer baths recently.

He told Vanity Fair, “More and more, I find bathing to be less necessary.” He went on to say, “I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.” He joins the likes of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher in admitting to not always showering once a day.

Kunis revealed on Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert in July that she never was in the practice of bathing her body every day because she grew up without hot water.

“I didn’t wash my children every day when I had them. She admitted, “I was never the parent that bathed my newborns.”

The parents’ approach to bathing their children, Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, is to give them a shower “if you can see filth on them… Otherwise there is no point,” according to Kutcher. Both stated they just bathe the necessary parts of their bodies. Kunis washes her face and “holes and soles” twice a day, whereas Kutcher washes his armpits and genitals everyday and splashes his face with water after a workout.

More celebs have now stepped in to explain that they do have a regular washing regimen, including Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, but some doctors appear to have sided with Kutcher and Kunis, with one person uploading photographs of a shower with the caption: “Retweet to frighten Jake Gyllenhaal.”

How Frequently Should I Shower or Bathe?

While many of us will shower daily, Dr. Yalda Jamali, a medical and cosmetic doctor at Dr Yalda Clinics, told This website that there are no hard and fast rules about how often you should wash your body.

“I believe this varies according on your health and lifestyle.

“If you exercise frequently on a daily basis, you should wash away the perspiration and filth afterward. In some circumstances, your dermatologist may advise you to limit rigorous scrubbing of your skin, such as if you have dry skin or disorders that could weaken your skin barrier, such as eczema.” Consultant dermatologist at Stratum Clinics, This is a condensed version of the information.