Jake Gyllenhaal discusses how the tension in the film “The Guilty” aided him in discovering the “Truth.”

Jake Gyllenhaal and filmmaker Antoine Fuqua nearly succeeded in making The Guilty (in theaters on September 24 and on Netflix on October 1) during a global pandemic. Gyllenhaal plays Joe Baylor, a disgraced cop who is forced to work at 911 dispatch and receives a call from an abducted woman while on the job. “I was determined to do this film, and Antoine was determined to make this film, and there were many times when it appeared we wouldn’t be able to.” The production was beset by hurdles, with Fuqua compelled to direct the picture from a vehicle off site due to a COVID-19 exposure and filming scheduled for only 11 days. “We came up with this ridiculous notion to put him in a van that was linked to the set,” says the director. Despite the limitations, Gyllenhaal claims that “nobody else could have directed this movie.” And the end result is a film about a shattered man who discovers who he is at his core through a series of unexpected and dramatic occurrences. “I was just touched by the thought that someone may not be redeemed on Earth, but could be spiritually redeemed by knowing the truth.”

What was the first thing that struck you about this project?

I believe it was the tremendous complexity in such a deeply simple framework that drew me in. We’ve been overwhelmed with films that show us everything and explain (or attempt to explain) a wide range of topics. To me, the best ones are the ones that make a clear statement. The frame’s tension is utilised in a variety of ways. Because it necessitates a high level of imagination, the way The Guilty is told seemed novel. So there you have it. And I was captivated by the original film [Denmark’s The Guilty, released in 2018], particularly by the concept of atonement and the notion that the truth will set you free. There’s a lot of trepidation about that idea, which is a good one. This is a condensed version of the information.