Jake Bongiovi is Millie Bobby Brown’s boyfriend.

Millie Bobby Brown, who played Eleven in the Netflix series Stranger Things, has shared a photo with her new beau.

The image has enthralled fans, who are overjoyed to see their favorite celebrity in love.

Jake Bongiovi is the lucky man, as seen in a new photo of the couple posted to Brown’s Instagram account.

The duo are cuddling on the London Eye, a major tourist attraction in the British metropolis, according to The Washington Newsday, and Bongiovi has published similar photographs of the pair on his own social media.

The Washington Newsday deconstructs all we know about Jake Bongiovi thus far.

Jake Bongiovi: Who Is He?

Jake Bongiovi, a 19-year-old from Syracuse, New York, is a student at Syracuse University. He portrays himself as an actor on his Instagram account, however he presently has no credits other than an appearance as himself on PeopleTV in 2019.

He is the son of rock artist and actor Jon Bon Jovi, therefore he hails from a prominent family. Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea have a total of four children.

Stephanie, Jesse, and Romeo, Bongiovi’s younger brothers, were born in 1993, 1995, and 2004 respectively.

Bongiovi spent his vacation with his parents and three siblings, according to a People interview with his father.

“I said, ‘We’ve got to get out of town,'” Bon Jovi added. We need to reclaim all of the children.’ We stayed in that house longer than we had in nearly a decade.” Bongiovi was a boarding school student at the time.

Although it is unclear when Brown and Bongiovi began dating, the first photos of them were released in June of this year.

svg height=”50px” width=”50px” This is a condensed version of the information.