Jake Adams, an adult film star who died in a motorcycle accident, received tributes.

After he was apparently killed in a car accident at the age of 29, tributes have poured in for adult film actor Jake Adams.

A motorcycle was killed after colliding with another vehicle on the 101 Freeway near Encino, California, on Wednesday, according to KABC.

According to Monsters and Critics, friends and relatives have confirmed that the motorcyclist was Adams, real name Anthony Estes.

On Thursday, a number of Adams’ pals flocked to Twitter to pay respect to the actor, producer, and director, sharing their memories of him.

“We are grieved by the loss of Jake Adams, a valued friend, colleague, and member of the Bellesa family,” the adult entertainment website Bellesa posted on Twitter. Jake was a wonderful person who was compassionate, humorous, and brilliant. We’re happy for the opportunity to know him, hang out with him, and work with him.”

The tribute continued, “Thank you for the memories, Jake.” “Without you, things won’t be the same. Take it easy. “With love, your Belles friends.”

“Consider that adult performers are always creating a sense of intimacy through work with many people in the community,” XBIZ news editor Gustavo Turner tweeted.

“Jake was such a prolific and consistent performer that his death will have a profound impact on many of his coworkers. It’s fine to take a break to grieve.”

“April, 2018: Jake Adams on set a few months after joining this circus of ours, while he was still ‘the new guy,’” Turner captioned a series of black-and-white photos of Adams at work. Even back then, he was a true pro.”

— Gustavo Turner (Taylor's Version) on July 15, 2021

This morning, I awoke to the worst imaginable news…

Jake Adams, you were the sweetest man, and I’ve missed you much and was hoping to see you again in California…

Jake Adams, you were the sweetest man, and I've missed you much and was hoping to see you again in California…

