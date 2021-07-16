Jake Adams, an adult film star, was killed in a motorcycle accident at the age of 29.

Jake Adams, an adult film actor who appeared in over 700 films over his career, has died at the age of 29, according to sources.

A motorcycle was killed after colliding with another vehicle on the 101 Freeway near Encino, California, on Wednesday, according to KABC.

It has recently been verified that the rider was Adams, real name Anthony Estes, according to Monsters and Critics.

Jennifer Robinson, Estes’ aunt, has put up a GoFundMe campaign, which has already raised more than $20,000 of the $20,000 goal.

Robinson commented, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the demise of my darling Nephew Anthony nicknamed Jake Adams on July 14, 2021.” “At the age of 29, he was sadly died in a motorcycle accident on the 101 Freeway.

“Those of you who knew Anthony were aware that he was a gifted film director, artist, gentle soul with a big heart, a jokester, and the bestest friend anyone could ever want for. Anthony was adored by many as a grandchild, son, nephew, brother, uncle, and friend.

“I respectfully request that if you are able, please donate even the smallest amount to assist my sister Shannon in burying her oldest son. Please remember my family in your prayers during this difficult time. “From the bottom of my heart, I thank you all.”

