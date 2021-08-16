Jada Pinkett Smith Debuts a New Tattoo and Reveals Full Sleeve Plans.

On Sunday, Jada Pinkett Smith debuted a new tattoo and stated that she hopes to have a full sleeve by the time she reaches 60.

The actress, who turns 50 in September, shared a photo of her Hindu goddess Sita forearm tattoo on Instagram. According to the Hindu American Foundation, she is noted for her fearlessness, purity, dedication, loyalty, and sacrifice.

Pinkett Smith captioned the photo, “I always claimed I’d get a sleeve at 60, but tomorrow isn’t guaranteed.” As a result… I’m starting to put together my sleeve right now!”

“Repp’n the Divine Feminine journey within and without,” she wrote in her article, listing additional goddesses. #MataSita #Allat #Oshun #QuanYin.” Jai Ma #MataSita #Allat #Oshun #QuanYin

Pinkett Smith’s lotus tattoo, which she received with her daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, was completed in May.

Pinkett Smith, the host of Red Table Talk, posted a photo of herself with the tattoos: “OK, here’s what we did!!! Thank you for your patience and generosity of spirit, @ dr woo_. Now I want a sleeve!!!! Take a look at us!”

Pinkett Smith revealed another another change to her appearance in July, when she published a selfie of herself with a shaven head on Instagram.

