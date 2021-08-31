Jackie Daytona will not be returning for Season 3 of ‘What We Do in the Shadows.’

On September 2, What We Do in the Shadows will return for a second season, but one fan favorite will not: Jackie Daytona.

In the mockumentary’s second season, Daytona is a character taken on by Matt Berry’s vampire Laszlo while on the run from Jim the Vampire (Mark Hamill).

Laszlo’s disguise as Daytona was based largely on him chewing a toothpick, but even though he appeared to be the same to spectators, he managed to elude Jim until he accidently removed the toothpick in front of him.

The episode’s premise was, for all intents and purposes, ridiculous, but it helped Daytona become a fan favorite.

Unfortunately, showrunner Paul Simms announced in an interview with This website that he will not be returning – at least for the time being.

As he pondered about writing the third season, Simms remarked, “Not this season, but that was a fantastic illustration of something we talked a lot about.” “That episode was hilarious, but if we try to do it again, it will only be 75 percent hilarious because people [just]think they want it.”

“But who knows what happens in Season 4 and beyond!” Simms swiftly added, despite the dismal news.

Despite the show’s growing popularity, Simms stated that he and the creative team are not under any pressure from fans to repeat themselves or bring back characters just for the sake of it.

“If we were under any pressure from the fans, it would be to replicate what we’ve already done since it’s so popular, but I think what the viewers like about the program is the surprises,” he pondered.

Simms went on to talk about what fans may expect from the upcoming season, noting that there will be “a lot of surprises” to look forward to.

“People may wonder if Jackie Daytona will return, or if we’ll see those old characters again, but we prefer to do new things and surprise people. There will be a lot more bigger, visual humour and a lot more laughs.”

Following the Season 2 conclusion, vampire roommates Laszlo, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) are voted in as the new leaders of the vampiric council.

