Jack O’Connell of ‘The North Water’ on Filming in Real ‘Very Harsh’ Arctic Locations.

The Arctic Ocean may not be the most welcoming site for filming, but it was home to the actors and crew of The North Water for several weeks.

Jack O’Connell and his co-stars filmed the AMC+ miniseries on Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean, and went as far north as the 81st parallel north, the farthest north any TV drama team has ever gone.

The North Water depicts disgraced surgeon Patrick Sumner (O’Connell) on his adventure aboard a whaling ship alongside a ruthless killer named Henry Drax, based on Ian McGuire’s book of the same name (Colin Farrell).

When the crew is stuck in the Arctic after their ship collapses, they must fight not just the conditions but also the violent madman among them.

In an interview with This website, O’Connell described what it was like to film in the “very harsh” genuine Arctic locales, stating that it was beneficial to his and his co-stars’ on-screen performances.

“It had to be a really severe situation indeed,” O’Connell asserted. “I don’t think any of the characters we’re portraying will have it easy.

“Having that aspect of the character already taken care of was an amazing pleasure for me. Simply being able to react to what we’re up against.

“The funny thing was, in order to fake it, there was a propensity to overcompensate because, really, when you’re out there, it’s not always chilly because you’re busy and you’re suited for it.

“You’re staying active so you’re not always freezing to death because it doesn’t work that wayâ€”it does if you have nothing to do, your ship is stowed, and your provisions are running out, and in our case, the ship has sunk.

“However, it helped focus such moments to only when they were absolutely necessary, rather than having a bunch of performers try to show how frigid the Arctic is for five hours.”

While filming sequences where their characters strolled on the ice hunting for seals and whales to kill and take, the cast filmed many scenes on pack ice while they were 81 degrees north of the Earth's equatorial plane.