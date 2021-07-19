J.K. Rowling Reacts to the Pipebomb Death Threat by Slamming Trans Activists

J.K. Rowling slammed a Twitter user on Monday after receiving a “pipebomb” threat in the wake of a barrage of criticism over her past comments about trans women.

As Rowling condemned the efforts of some trans activists to have her “cancelled,” the Harry Potter author tweeted a screenshot of the offending tweet, which was addressed at her on Sunday.

“To be fair, when you can’t get a woman sacked, arrested, or dropped by her publisher, and canceling her only helped her book sales go up, there’s really only one place to go,” Rowling replied in response to the post, which stated, “I wish you a very nice pipebomb in the mailbox.”

“Yes, but now that hundreds of trans activists have threatened to beat, rape, assassinate, and bomb me, I’ve realized that this movement poses no risk to women whatsoever,” Rowling said in response to a Twitter user who asked if the threat was in response to Rowling’s statements about men being allowed to use women’s restrooms and changing rooms “by simply saying they identify as a woman.”

Rowling responded to a Twitter user who accused her of ignoring “porn tweeted at children” in her posts on Sunday.

“I’ll give you a time to think hard about leaving that up,” Rowling wrote in defense. In Twitter threads where children were giving me artwork for the Ickabog, I reported every bit of filth tweeted by so-called trans allies. Because I didn’t want other kids to see it, I didn’t comment or retweet it.”

“I’m not sure how these tactics—using porn as a weapon against women you don’t like, ignoring the fact that children are caught in the crossfire, and then lying about what happened—are expected to benefit trans people,” she said.

Rowling said, “I don’t see how what you’ve done here helps correct the image that the end game for you and your ilk is to terrify women into standing up for our own rights, no matter how low you have to go to do it.”

