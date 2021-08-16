Ivory Coast Reports First Ebola Case Since 1994

The Ivory Coast (Cote d’Ivoire) has reported the first Ebola infection since 1994. “Full response mode” has been activated in the country.

Health Minister Pierre Dimba announced on national television that the “unique” case involves an 18-year-old female who came from neighboring Guinea, according to Reuters.

According to the Africa Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the patient traveled by car from Labe, Guinea, to Abidjan, Guinea’s capital, on Aug. 11 and was brought to a hospital on Aug. 12 with a “high-grade” fever. Using samples acquired from the patient, the Institute Pasteur in Cote d’Ivoire verified the Ebola Virus Disease on Aug. 14. She has been placed in seclusion and is undergoing treatment.

In a statement, the World Health Organization (WHO) Africa noted, “[I]t is the first time an epidemic has occurred in a significant capital city such as Abidjan since the 2014–2016 West Ebola outbreak.”

This comes just months after Guinea declared the end of a four-month Ebola outbreak in June, and a week after it detected a case of Marburg sickness, a fatal virus related to Ebola.

However, WHO stated that there is “no indication” that the Ivory Coast case is linked to a Guinean outbreak. However, “further investigation and genome sequencing” are expected to assist determine the virus’s strain and offer light on a probable link.

“The fact that an epidemic has been declared in Abidjan, a city of more than 4 million people, is of great concern,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, in a statement. “However, most of the world’s expertise in combating Ebola is right here on the continent, and Cote d’Ivoire may draw on this knowledge to speed up the response. The country is one of six that WHO has recently aided in improving their Ebola preparedness, and this early diagnosis demonstrates that preparation is paying off.”

Ivory Coast is currently “in full response mode,” according to Dr. Moeti. According to a report by Deutsche Welle, Health Minister Dimba also stated that officials had already activated emergency procedures.

The delivery of 5,000 Ebola vaccine doses from Guinea to the Ivory Coast is part of the “cross-border” activities, and will be provided to “high risk” populations like first responders, health workers, and contacts of confirmed cases. Investigations are also proceeding, with a “multidisciplinary” team of experts tasked with “covering all critical elements” of the response. Possible. Brief News from Washington Newsday.