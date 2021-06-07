‘I’ve Shot Stars From Nirvana to Kobe Bryant: Here’s What I’ve Learned’

My mother was a huge fan of musicals, so I spent a lot of time watching them as a kid. I saw the movie Funny Face with Fred Astaire and Audrey Hepburn when I was 9 years old, and it really called to me. Fred Astaire was a photographer, and I immediately thought to myself, “That’s what I want to do.” It was also a story about females. I wanted to marry Audrey Hepburn and live happily ever after with her.

When I was approximately that age, I took my first roll of film and recall thinking to myself, “This is pretty cool.” After that, I took a photography class in seventh grade. I recall our teacher talking about cameras on the first day, and I realized p