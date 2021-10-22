Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are being chastised by Meghan McCain for ‘crashing’ her father’s funeral.

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have been chastised by Meghan McCain for attending her father John McCain’s funeral in 2018.

The Arizona senator, who died on August 24, 2018, following a year-long battle with cancer, had been the focus of repeated public verbal insults by former President Donald Trump.

While major officials from both parties attended John McCain’s funeral at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., Donald Trump was not invited by the McCain family and did not attend.

Meghan McCain has referred to the former president’s daughter and son-in-law as “funeral crashers” in her new book, Bad Republican.

During an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, she addressed their attendance at the funeral further.

“They shouldn’t have come,” the former co-host of The View stated. “They had no right to be there.” I recall seeing them, and in particular, seeing her. They had no right to be there, and it’s plainly something that still irritates me.” When asked why they came to the funeral by host Andy Cohen, the TV personality answered, “I’ve heard a lot of different stories.” One of my father’s old advisors told me that it was like an event they wanted to attend because his funeral at the National Cathedral turned out to be such a big deal.

“I was told he was invited by Lindsey Graham.” I’ve heard a lot of different things from a lot of different people.” During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2019, Meghan McCain addressed the couple’s attendance at her father’s funeral.

Stephen Colbert, the show’s presenter, asked if she had expected the couple to be in the audience when she gave her eulogy, which included a section that was widely taken as a critique of the then-president.

“We gather here to mourn the death of American greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come close to the sacrifice he freely made, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who enjoy lives of ease and privilege,” she addressed the crowd at the time. This is a condensed version of the information.