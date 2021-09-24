‘It’s So Dangerous,’ says a TikTok trend that claims to remove the taste of alcohol.

People are adding baking soda, salt, and mineral water to a glass of their favorite alcoholic beverage, claiming that the mixture dilutes the flavor of the alcohol itself, according to a new TikTok fad.

TikTok user @chixy demonstrated a hack she describes as “something extremely scary” in a video that has been viewed over 16 million times.

In the video, she says, “If you drink, or if you like to drink, this makes it a bit too easy to drink.”

She then pours the liquor over ice in a cup, then adds mineral water, a pinch of baking soda, and a pinch of salt. After that, someone enters the screen and takes a sip of the drink, confirming that it tastes like “nothing.”

@sashiesashh, another TikToker, followed suit and attempted the fad herself, substituting regular bottled water for the mineral water.

“Oh my god!” says the speaker. This! After tasting the drink, she exclaimed, “I’m perplexed.” “It’s blown my mind.”

One of her viewers said, “Oh, that’s dangerous.” @sashiesashh commented, “IT’S SOOO DANGEROOUUUS.”

A few commenters stated that they attempted the trend and were underwhelmed.

“I tried it and it didn’t work!” says the narrator. one of them stated “Don’t do that haha we had an awful v bad experience,” said another.

The trend spread to Twitter and Reddit, leading some viewers to conclude that the combo isn’t entirely new. Baking soda, also known as sodium bicarbonate, salt, and sparkling water are all that’s needed to make club soda, a popular hard liquor mixer, according to one user.

One Reddit member said, “Next up:”let’s go crazy and mix alcohol and juice.”

Another commenter on @chizy’s original article raised another concern: trying it on someone else if it works.

Another commenter on @chizy's original article raised another concern: trying it on someone else if it works.

Since the app's meteoric rise two years ago, TikTok has served as a forum for a variety of potentially harmful tendencies. One challenge that became viral earlier this year, as previously reported by This website, was for participants to start their videos in casual clothes before quickly transitioning to only a silhouette of.