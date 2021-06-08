It’s possible that the travel quarantine decision is political retaliation.

According to an infection expert, the decision to quarantine travelers from Portugal could be “politically motivated.”

From 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Portugal will be transferred from the green to the amber travel list, requiring tourists and returning holidaymakers to enter the UK for quarantine.

Grant Shapps, the UK’s Transport Secretary, blamed a rising infection incidence and the discovery of a “Nepal mutation” for raising concerns about the risk level.

It could also be politically motivated, given that numerous European countries have placed the United Kingdom on a quarantine list.

However, Dr Christine Tait-Burkard, an infection and immunology expert at the University of Edinburgh, speculated that the decision could be “retaliation” for European countries asking Britons to quarantine upon arrival.

“Not necessarily in terms of case levels,” Dr. Tait-Burkard answered when asked if it was a required precaution.

“Portugal is still fairly similar to the United Kingdom, therefore the risk of visiting the nation is not necessarily higher than staying in the United Kingdom.

“The fact that Portugal now has the Delta variant has influenced the decision to some extent.

“Given that British tourists visited and we have a big number of Delta variant instances, we shouldn’t be surprised.

“Another source of concern is the so-called Nepal variety, which is a hybrid of the Delta and Kent (Alpha) types.

“That is concerning, but it is yet another last-minute announcement.”

“It could also be a little bit politically motivated, seeing as many European countries have put the UK on the quarantine list,” she said on BBC Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland.

“There could be some political vengeance behind it as well.”

On Thursday afternoon, it was revealed that Sri Lanka, Egypt, and five more countries will be added to the red list, necessitating isolation in a government-approved hotel.

On the same day, the government announced that a total of 5,274 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases had been reported in the UK as of 9 a.m. (This is a brief piece.)