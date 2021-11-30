‘It’s Not Actually Chess,’ people mock the board game ‘The Queen’s Gambit.’

After realizing it’s “not even chess,” people are criticising The Queen’s Gambit board game for everything from the peculiar branding to the strange rules.

The Netflix show stars Anna Taylor-Joy as the protagonist, Beth Harmon, who grows up in an orphanage in the 1950s.

While battling drug troubles, she develops an aptitude for chess and goes on to win many tournaments.

While a second season has been ruled out, fans can now get their hands on a boardgame based on the hit show, which premiered last year and won 11 Emmy Awards.

The box, named “Netflix The Queen’s Gambit The Board Game,” was discovered by a shopper, and featured a teaser photo of the show on the cover.

On Saturday, Twitter user @bigdybbukenergy posted a photo to the site, stating, “Can’t help but feel like there’s already a name for this.”

The title of their post drew more than 550,000 likes, as users were perplexed as to why the game wasn’t just called “chess.”

Another enthusiast, however, shared a photo of the back of the box, which revealed a complex set of rules that bear little resemblance to the classic game with black-and-white pieces.

I can’t help but think this photo already has a name.

twitter.com/ehMLNv3yl2 (@bigdybbukenergy) — a fart emoji 27 November 2021 “Wonder what it would be like to experience chess like the remarkable Beth Harmon?” says the game. Beth was able to clear her opponents’ pieces from the board and vanquish them thanks to her ability to visualize chess moves on her ceiling.

“You compete with other players in The Queen’s Gambit the Board Game to seize pieces—and points—from the board. You can move your “Gambit” like a chess piece every turn.

“However, if you want to outsmart your opponents and win the game, you’ll have to plan ahead like Beth!”

These rules caught me off guard, and I wasn’t prepared for them. pic.twitter.com/WQfFe9D28o — @FrazLugay (@FrazLugay) — fraz.lugay (@FrazLugay) 27 November 2021 Players’ turns are prepared three movements ahead of time via cards, which are revealed one by one, according to the instructions.

There isn’t even a whole chess set; instead, there are four pieces that resemble a rook, as well as tokens and playing cards. The game is available for $21.15 (£15.99) on the website Board-game.co.uk. Other games’ effect drew even greater scorn from those who. This is a condensed version of the information.