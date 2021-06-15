It’s Fraud to Sell Invisible Art | Opinion

An invisible artwork created by an Italian visual artist recently sold for more than $18,000. In other words, an artist made money off of something that doesn’t exist. There’s even a Snopes article that backs up the veracity of this unusual event that made national headlines.

This is a dishonest and worrisome trade. People should not be able to sell anything that does not exist at auction houses.

Although the recent non-fungible tokens (NFTs) mania, particularly the $69.3 million piece auctioned on Christie’s, is illogical, NFTs are verifiable digital assets traded on blockchain technology. It’s neither intangible or non-existent; it’s a cryptocurrency-like digital asset. It may one day be worthless and a highly speculative investment, but the consumer understands what they are purchasing.

There is a history of people attempting to sell immaterial items.

On eBay, people have sought to sell their souls. Because the sellers are unable to produce what they promise, the e-commerce platform quickly shut down those attempts. “If the soul does exist, then, in accordance with eBay’s policy on human parts and remains, we would not allow the auctioning of human souls,” eBay added.

Auction houses should consider following eBay’s lead and banning the selling of “intangible items or anything a buyer can’t demonstrate they’ve received.” You can’t confirm receiving something that doesn’t exist because it’s invisible.

While many people believe the soul exists, selling the “invisible art” sculpture was blatant fraud because it indisputably doesn’t exist despite the “certificate of authenticity” the artist provided to dupe the buyer into proving that the “air and spirit” sculpture is real.

The sculpturist defended his art claiming that, “After all, don’t we shape a God we’ve never seen?” The problem with that analogy is that no one is selling God and even psychics selling fortune-telling services aren’t claiming to be selling something tangible. A sculpture isn’t metaphysical, God is.

Several years ago, people fell for radio parodists Pat Kelly and Peter Oldring’s hoax that the invisible art of Lana Newstrom was selling for millions of dollars. Unfortunately, invisible art sales are no longer a hoax, so perhaps auction houses should protect gullible consumers from getting conned.

