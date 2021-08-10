‘It’s Been a Tough Road,’ Christina Applegate says of her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

Christina Applegate has revealed that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in a poignant statement to her followers.

The actress, 49, revealed the shocking news on Twitter late Monday night, admitting that it had been a “difficult road.” I was diagnosed with MS a few months ago, and it’s been a fascinating experience. But I’ve had a lot of help from folks I know who also have this problem. It’s been a long and winding road. But, as we all know, the journey continues. “As one of my MS friends remarked, ‘we wake up and do the advised action,’ unless some a****** blocks it,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet. That is exactly what I do. So now I’m requesting privacy. As I work my way through this. Thank you xo.” This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.