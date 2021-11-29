It’s a Woman’s Life-Or-Death Situation A video explaining how to use an EpiPen has been viewed over 5 million times.

Faith Pancoast’s video on how to use an EpiPen (also known as an epinephrine autoinjector or an adrenaline autoinjector) to treat a severe anaphylactic medical emergency has gone popular on TikTok.

EpiPen includes a detailed how-to instruction for using its autoinjector, which The Washington Newsday has contacted for comment. On TikTok, Pancoast’s instructions have been viewed 1.9 million times, and when posted on Twitter, it has gotten another 5.3 million views.

Pancoast, on the other hand, does not appear to be a medical professional. People should only follow the counsel of trusted specialists, according to Dr. Jeff Foster of H3health.co.uk.

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “The issue is that some people do not understand how to use them effectively. In most cases, a specialist will teach you or your child how to use an EpiPen, although seeing a well-made video can be helpful in allowing you to review the procedure and pick up new approaches.

“The only stipulation is that you must be cautious about what you view. Half of what you read on the internet about health is utter garbage. As a result, you should always endeavor to receive your knowledge from a reliable source.” @faith pancoast On today’s How To Episode, I’ll show you how to administer an epipen! #SportsTikTok #Bestie #FYP #Epinephrine #ShareThis #Allergies #ThankfulFor Faith Pancoast’s original sound Pancoast started the video by saying: “You’re going to follow a three-step procedure. Remove the blue lid. You’ll be taking the needle end. With your thumb on top, no way. With your thumb on the bottom, no way.

“Place it on the side of the thigh, on the outer thigh. Not at the very top. The back, not so much. The stomach, not so much. The chest, not so much. The neck, not so much. The thigh’s outside side.

“The femur muscles are located here. This is usually the largest section of the body. You don’t want this to pierce the bone, right? And it will never stop if it is puncturing the outer thigh.

“The needle is approximately [2 inches long], and needle phobia sufferers will never see the needle come in or out. Because the needle’s end stretches, you’ll never see the needle.” Pancoast clarified. This is a condensed version of the information.