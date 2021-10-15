Italians could face fines if they don’t show their COVID pass or test every 48 hours.

According to the Associated Press, Italy’s latest COVID-19 protection measure compels workers to show confirmation of COVID-19 immunization or negative test findings every 48 hours. Employees who fail to display their “Green Pass” or a negative test when necessary, or if an employer fails to enforce the law, could face significant fines.

Employees who fail to provide their Green Pass upon arrival at work will be labelled as absent without cause and could face fines ranging from 600 to 1,500 euros. Employers who fail to examine their employees’ Green Cards or test results might be fined between 400 and 1,000 euros, according to the Associated Press.

Residents in Italy already had to display a Green Pass to enter a variety of indoor places, including restaurants, museums, theaters, and some railways. The additional requirement to report to work has solidified Italy’s position on COVID-19 prevention as one of the strongest in Europe, and has created a backlash among the country’s citizens.

Protests erupted as the mandate went into effect on Friday, forcing schools to dismiss students early, police to deploy their forces, and embassies to issue warnings about the potential for violence in the demonstrations, according to the Associated Press.

Loris Mazzarato, an anti-vaccine activist, said, “Today they are stepping on our Constitution.” “I refuse to be a victim of discrimination.” Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Trieste, where port personnel refused to show a Green Pass, threatening to disrupt economic activities, however early reports suggested the port remained open. In a largely peaceful demonstration in Florence, protesters chanted “Liberta” (Freedom).

The new rule lays a burden on workers and employers alike in a country that enforced the first COVID-19 lockout and production slowdown in the West, with the fear of fines driving compliance. At larger workplaces, such as the office of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the headquarters of state railway firm Trenitalia, electronic scanners that can read cellphone QR codes with the Green Pass were installed.

Employers and managers at smaller businesses, such as restaurants and tennis clubs, were required to download an app that could scan the codes. While it was uncertain how stringent Italy would be in enforcing the agreement.