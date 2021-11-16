It Would Be ‘Premature’ to Call Chris Daughtry’s Stepdaughter’s Death a Homicide—DA.

According to the district attorney general for Tennessee’s 8th District, labeling Chris Daughtry’s stepdaughter Hannah Price’s murder a homicide would be “premature.”

Price, 25, was discovered dead in her house in Fentress County, Tennessee, on November 11, prompting a police inquiry.

Price’s boyfriend, Bobby Jolly, was detained on the same day of her murder, according to TMZ, though it was never mentioned why he was brought into custody or whether he was a person of interest in the investigation at the time.

District Attorney General Jared Effler reiterated that no charges have been made in connection with Price’s unexpected death in a statement shared with The Washington Newsday by a spokesman for Daughtry on Monday.

The following was part of the statement: “The Fentress County Sheriff’s Office and the Regional Forensic Center launched an investigation into Hannah Marie Price’s death on Friday, November 12, 2021.

“Any attempt to categorize the probe as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and inappropriate. Furthermore, no one has been charged in connection with Ms. Price’s death.

“Once the investigation into Hannah Marie Price’s death is completed, officials will transmit their findings to the Attorney General’s Office of the Eighth Judicial District for consideration.”

Chris Daughtry, who raised Price with his wife Deanna Daughtry, posted a touching tribute to his late stepdaughter on Instagram on November 13.

A close-cropped snapshot of a smiling Price was captioned by him: “I’m still absorbing the events of the previous 24 hours. I’m completely distraught and heartbroken.

“I recently lost my mother to cancer, but I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to say my final goodbyes, and I was processing it alone. We never got to say our final goodbyes to Hannah, and it’s a great loss for our family.

“Thank you for your thoughtful comments and sympathy. They are deeply felt and valued. As we try to recover from this heartbreaking loss, I’m now taking time to be present with my family.

"I adore you, Hannah. I'm missing you. I wish I could take you in my arms. [broken heart emojis]This hurts so much."