Issa Rae Responds to ‘Insecure’ Movie Spin-Off Fan Demands

Insecure returns to television screens this weekend for its fifth and final season, but fans of the sitcom are already looking forward to a cinematic spin-off.

The comedy, which premiered on HBO in 2016, has been a fan favorite among critics and viewers alike. As fans wait to watch how the characters’ romances and friendships play out in the final episodes, Issa Rae, the show’s star and creator, has been asked if she plans to bring the program to the big screen.

Fans’ cinematic dreams, according to Rae, would require a dramatic change of heart—and circumstances.

“If you see an Insecure movie, I usually say it means I’m having a horrible day. It indicates I’m not having a good time in life “She revealed this to Entertainment Tonight. “I’m not interested in making a film… It’s a finite story, you know. And I don’t want to watch an Insecure film unless I’m having a bad day.” Rae also discussed her choice to bring the sitcom to a close, saying, “I’ve known from Season 1 that I wanted to bring this show to a close. On a creative level, and knowing where I wanted to take these characters, [executive producer]Prentice [Penny] and I talked about it from the beginning—five seasons to tell a clear tale without dragging it out felt perfect to me. It seemed like there was plenty time.

“Then there’s the fact that it’s a lot, just like socially. I’m extremely cognizant of individuals devoting their time to the program, and five years, and six years for some of us, is a long time.” She went on to say: “And I knew, from the writers to the crew to the performers, ‘We’re going to get tired of each other after maybe four, five years.’ So, while we still love each other, let’s cut it short.’ And we do, because we adore each other.” Rae also discussed the pressure she faced in the early seasons of the show to include white characters in the interview with ET. The cast of Insecure is now entirely made up of black people.

According to the Los Angeles resident, “‘You should put a white character there,’ others remarked. ‘What?’ I exclaimed. Then, you know, white folks started watching, and we started getting on NPR and stuff. This is a condensed version of the information.