Israel will use cellphones to track people who have been confirmed to have the Omicron variant.

To prevent COVID-19 outbreaks and the Omicron version, some governments throughout the world are enacting stringent measures such as travel restrictions, curfews, and fines. According to the Associated Press, Israel’s government is taking its containment efforts a step further by restarting the use of a contentious phone-monitoring technology that conducts contact tracing of citizens sick with the newest strain.

According to Reuters, Israel has been utilizing the technology on and off since March 2020 to try to stop the virus from spreading. Civil rights organizations, on the other hand, slammed the law as an invasion of privacy and filed a lawsuit against it. Others have questioned the phone-monitoring system’s accuracy in interior areas, where big groups of individuals can be falsely identified.

The country’s Supreme Court ruled in March that the technology’s usage be limited, but the administration subsequently authorized police to resume the practice, seemingly in defiance of the high court’s judgment.

“We need to deploy this power in extreme instances, and I’m not sure we’re in that kind of situation,” Justice Minister Gideon Saar said this week on Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

According to CNN, the Israel Security Agency, often known as the Shin Bet, can track people’s travels and contacts by utilizing their cell phone number and a national identification number.

According to the office of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the technology will be “limited only to certified cases of the new strain,” with “no extensive and sweeping usage for all verified cases as was done in earlier waves of morbidity.”

New limits, or variants on existing ones, are springing up all across the world, particularly in Europe, where governments are scrambling to explain what appears to be a broken promise: that mass vaccinations will abolish widely despised restrictions.

Mounted police patrolled the streets of the Netherlands, where the curfew went into place last week, to disperse protests against the new lockdown, which is among the world’s tightest. However, the majority of individuals looked to be content to dash through their errands and return home.

"All we can do now is listen to the rules, follow them, and pray things don't get any worse." It's not a problem for me. I work as a nurse.