Isn’t it true that Miss World and Miss Universe aren’t the same thing? The Basics of Beauty Pageants

On Thursday, the Miss World pageant will take place at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

On December 16 at 8 p.m. AST (7 p.m. ET), viewers can watch live pay-per-view coverage of the event on the Miss World website.

However, Miss World isn’t the only international beauty competition. Another international competition, Miss Universe, was held in Israel earlier this week.

The pageant, which was held in Israel for the first time, drew calls from contestants to boycott it as part of a larger campaign to boycott Israeli goods and activities in recent years.

What, though, is the distinction between the Miss World and Miss Universe pageants?

A Historical Overview of the Miss World Pageant

Eric Morley, the late British millionaire entrepreneur who became known as “Mr. World” after founding the legendary beauty contest, founded Miss World in 1951.

Morley began his career in the entertainment industry in 1946 as a publicist for Mecca, a firm located in the United Kingdom that now maintains a number of bingo halls around the country (Morley introduced commercial bingo to Britain).

The Miss World pageant originated as a promotional event for Mecca, with proceeds going to charity.

Not intending it to be an annual affair, it was launched as a bathing beauty contest for the Festival of Britain in 1951.

From around 1970, when the founder’s wife Julia acquired leadership of the competition’s daily activities, the event was aimed at a global audience.

It quickly acquired popularity all across the world. During its peak in the late 1970s and early 1980s, almost 18 million people in the United Kingdom watched the event.

The Miss World pageant drew a television audience of approximately 2.5 billion people from 155 countries in 1997.

Critics claimed the competition was insulting to women, and the event became a regular source of controversy.

“If it is shameful to ladies, the best thing they can do is turn it [the broadcast of the event]off,” Morley reportedly stated in response to the outrage.

A Historical Overview of the Miss Universe Pageant

The Miss Universe pageant was established in 1952, the same year as Miss World.

However, its beginnings can be traced back to Galveston, Texas, in the late 1920s, where the International Pageant of Pulchritude was held.