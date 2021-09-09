Is Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in ‘The Matrix 4′ as Morpheus? .

The complete trailer for The Matrix 4 (also known as The Matrix Resurrections) has been published, and it features a lot of what fans love about the franchise. They get to see Neo (Keanu Reeves) use his Matrix abilities to direct a missile, see him reconcile with Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), and, of course, see plenty of “digital rain” (aka Matrix code).

Laurence Fishburne’s portrayal of Morpheus, on the other hand, is a mystery to admirers. Watchmen and Candyman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II does, however, wear Fishburne’s famous armless spectacles in the trailer.

This, combined with a sequence in which Mateen instructs Reeves’ character on how to fight (as he did in the original Matrix), has fans speculating if Mateen will reprise his role as Morpheus in the fourth Matrix film, which will be released on HBO Max and in theaters this Christmas.

Is Laurence Fishburne set to appear in The Matrix: Reloaded?

In a number of interviews, the Boyz N Tha Hood star has stated that he will not be appearing in Resurrections.

Vulture first inquired about his involvement in August of last year, and he responded, “I have not been invited…

That’s where I’m seeking for the blessing. I wish them the best of luck. I hope it goes well.”

“I am not in the next Matrix movie,” he told Collider in June, “and you’d have to ask [director]Lana Wachowski why, since I don’t have an answer for that.”

Wachowski hasn’t spoken about her new picture in interviews yet, so the answers to why Fishburne wasn’t asked back could disclose important plot details.

In The Matrix Resurrections, who is Yahya Abdul-Mateen II?

So yet, only characters from the original trilogy have been named, such as Neo, Trinity, Niobe (Jada Pinkett Smith), and The Merovingian (Lambert Wilson).

The teaser, on the other hand, strongly suggests that Mateen is a new version of Morpheus. He wears the pince-nez that Morpheus famously wore in the blue pill/red pill scene from 1999’s The Matrix the first time we see him, and the camera positioning looks to be aping that first moment.

Other scenes in the trailer, on the other hand, hint that the character’s identity is in flux. Mateen is seen in another scene wearing the suit and tie outfit that was seen on. This is a condensed version of the information.