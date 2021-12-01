Is Wilson Fisk in ‘Hawkeye’ Echo’s Uncle?

On Wednesday, Maya Lopez, alias Echo, was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Episode 3 of Hawkeye (MCU).

Maya (Alaqua Cox) is the leader of the Tracksuit Mafia and the major nemesis of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Kate Bishop) (Hailee Steinfeld).

And, while she’s the bad guy, it appears that someone far more dangerous lurks in the shadows: her uncle.

Maya’s uncle is mentioned several times throughout the episode, first by her father William (Zahn McClarnon), then by Maya herself, and last by Kate, who simply states that she believes there is someone “above” Maya who they “don’t want to mess with.”

Maya’s uncle is never identified and only appears briefly, although it’s plausible that he’s Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin. The reasons are explained in detail by Washington Newsday.

Is Wilson Fisk the uncle of Echo?

Maya/Echo, like Fisk, started off as a Daredevil foe in Marvel Comics, and was originally introduced in 1999.

Despite being responsible for her father’s death, Maya was adopted by Fisk in the original comics to satisfy his dying desire.

Maya is sent by Fisk to visit Matt Murdock in order to persuade him of his virtues, and the two fall in love, but later, as Echo, she battles Matt’s Daredevil and nearly kills him.

She only pauses when she hears that Matt is Daredevil, and instead turns on her adoptive father when she discovers the truth about her past.

Maya/beginnings Echo’s are modified in the Disney+ program, with Clint’s Ronin killing her father instead of Fisk.

Her uncle, on the other hand, appears to be a significant part of her life and has known her since she was a small child, with her father relying on him to drive her home after a fighting class.

Maya’s uncle is believed to have stepped in to help her after her father’s death, which occurs only a few years before the Disney+ series is set.

Is Vincent D’Onofrio set to reprise his role as Wilson Fisk in the sequel?

Fisk was played by Vincent D’Onofrio in Netflix’s Daredevil series for three seasons, and he remained a major villain throughout.

While Maya’s uncle’s identity remains a mystery, the fleeting glimpse of. This is a condensed version of the information.