Is ‘West Side Story’ 2021’s Music as Good as the Original? An examination.

Steven Spielberg chose to revive the 1957 Broadway musical and 1961 Hollywood classic West Side Story for his musical film debut. In an epic re-imagining, Spielberg has stayed extremely close to the original Broadway material and set out to correct a number of flaws in the 1961 film, such as casting Hispanic actors in Hispanic roles and having the players sign their lines rather than being dubbed.

Fans of the 1961 musical will be happy to learn that Spielberg has included all of the songs from the original stage and film score, including “Maria,” “Somewhere,” and “Cool”: but are the new numbers as excellent as the original? To learn more, the Washington Newsday spoke with Oscar-nominated composer David Newman, who worked on Spielberg’s West Side Story as an arranger and converter, and classical music scholar Rosie Pentreath.

Is West Side Story 2021’s music as good as the original?

Whether or not you are a fan of the original West Side Story, the musical’s score is widely regarded as one of the best.

The 1957 musical, directed by Jerome Robbins and featuring Leonard Bernstein’s music, Stephen Sondheim’s lyrics, and Arthur Laurents’ book, received six Tony nominations, winning two for Best Choreography and Best Scenic Design. The picture, directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins and released in 1961, went on to win ten Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

“Leonard Bernstein’s music for West Side Story is certainly among the greatest ever written for a musical,” Rosie Pentreath, a classical music expert, told The Washington Newsday. The beauty of the 2021 film’s score, like the rest of the production, is that it stays true to composer Leonard Bernstein’s original ideas while while catering to modern tastes and sensibilities.

“It’s fantastic to relive the bright, snappy numbers like the jazzy ‘Jet Song’ and the slick, syncopated ‘Cool.'” ‘America,’ an upbeat group number, is a treat, and the love ballads ‘Maria,’ and ‘Tonight,’ which leads Ansel Elgort (Tony) and Rachel Zegler (Maria) do real justice to, are wonderful.” Tony and Maria are played by Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler in Spielberg’s adaptation. This is a condensed version of the information.