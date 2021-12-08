Is Viagra Effective in Reducing Alzheimer’s Disease Risk? A new study has come up with some promising results.

According to a new study, Viagra, the brand name for the erectile dysfunction medicine sildenafil, is associated to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

In a study of nearly 7 million individuals published Monday in the journal Nature Aging, sildenafil was associated to a 69 percent lower prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease. The findings suggest that additional clinical trial testing is needed to better understand sildenafil’s efficacy in Alzheimer’s patients.

“We didn’t anticipate to uncover sildenafil” as a pharmacological option for treating Alzheimer’s disease, said Feixiong Cheng, a researcher at the Cleveland Clinic and the study’s primary author.

Sildenafil was first developed to treat cardiac problems because it improves blood flow by relaxing blood arteries.

“Developing medications for diseases that target the brain, such as Alzheimer’s, is a costly procedure that can take several years,” said Dr. Susan Kohlhaas of Alzheimer’s Research UK. “The ability to repurpose a medicine that is already approved for another ailment could help speed up the drug development process and provide life-changing dementia treatments to patients sooner.” Kohlhaas has some reservations about the study’s findings as well.

“The researchers conducted lab-based investigations to give an idea of why the medicine might have an influence [on]disorders like Alzheimer’s,” she explained. “However, these early-stage experiments would require follow-up in more rigorous examinations.” “Importantly, this study does not establish that sildenafil reduces dementia risk or that it slows or prevents the illness.” Over six million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. The population is predicted to reach about 13 million by 2050.